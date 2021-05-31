BMW X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition launched in India at Rs 2.02 crore

German premium car manufacturer, BMW has introduced the limited-edition X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ in India at Rs 2.02 crore (ex-showroom, all-India). The limited-edition model is limited to just 500 units worldwide. The special edition variant of the X7 SUV can be had with a special paint finish in Frozen Arctic Grey metallic. Interestingly, the company claims that limited units of the X7 ‘Dark Shadow’ edition will be available in M Sport design scheme at a special price.

Exterior

For the first time in a BMW X Series, the company claims to have introduced high quality and elaborate body finish. For a distinctive appeal, the special-edition model features an expressive paint finish in body columns and exterior mirror bases. Additionally, it has also received a black chrome finish on the frame and the bars of the kidney grille, and BMW Individual roof rail high gloss shadow line. To enhance its sporty character, the vehicle gets M Sport package as standard and it rides on 22-inch M light-alloy wheels in V-spoke design with a Jet-Black matte finish.

Interior

The limited-edition X7 Dark Shadow gets a six-seat layout with two captain seats in the middle row. The ventilated front seats are electrically adjustable and also offer memory function. The vehicle features superior BMW individual Merino full leather upholstery in ‘night blue/black’ two-tone with contrasting seams, as does the BMW Individual roof liner in night blue with Alcantara finish. The upper part of the instrument panel and door armrests are covered with Nappa leather in night blue. Black Merino Leather is used in the lower section of the instrument panel and on the front backrests.

Additionally, BMW individual interior trim finishers in Fineline Black with aluminium inlays contribute to the fascinating aura of the edition. The centre console’s unique design is further accentuated by BMW individual interior trim finishers in Piano Black bearing an edition logo. The large Sky Lounge panoramic sunroof extends all the way to the third row. For comfort, the vehicle offers a five-zone air-conditioner and soft-close function for the door. Apart from these, you also get the exquisite glass that embellishes the insert of the gear selector, the iDrive control wheel, the audio control button, and the start/stop button.

Engine

Mechanically, the BMW X7 M530d is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine that generates 395bhp and maximum torque of 760Nm between 2,000-3,000rpm. The powerful engine enables the vehicle to sprint from 0-100kmph in 5.4 seconds. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission with features like auto start/stop, ECO PRO mode, brake-energy regeneration, electronic power steering, 50:50 weight distribution, driving experience control switch, and many other innovating technologies.

Features and safety

The company claims that the spread of driver assistance systems is more extensive than ever. The BMW Head-Up Display projects driving-related information onto the windscreen and directly into the driver’s field of view. It employs full-colour graphics and provides a wealth of information to the driver without having to divert their eyes from the road. Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking, as well as steering. The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering.

As for safety, the BMW X7 Dark Shadow edition gets six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting, and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

