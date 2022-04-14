2022 GNCAP ratings revealed for Hyundai Creta, i20 and Toyota Urban Cruiser

Global NCAP has released its latest crash test results for the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Hyundai i20, and the Hyundai Creta. The firm tested base variants of the three models at a speed of 64kmph.

The Hyundai Creta received eight out of 17 points for adult passenger protection and 28.29 out of 49 points for child occupants, therefore three stars for adult and child passengers. In addition, the Hyundai i20 scored 8.84 out of 17 points and 36.89 out of 49 points, resulting in three stars for adult and child occupants’ protection, respectively.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser scored four stars for adult passenger safety with 13.52 out of 49 points, whereas it received three stars for child occupant protection with 36.68 out of 49 points.

Meanwhile, Global NCAP had already awarded its highest five-star rating to a few made-in-India vehicles, namely Tata Nexon, Altroz, Punch, Mahindra XUV300, and XUV700. The firm is expected to test and reveal crash test results for the Tata Safari and Harrier sometime in 2022.

