New Kia Carnival interiors, specs, and features revealed

The interiors of the new India-bound Kia Carnival have been revealed. First glances show that the updated Carnival will get dual digital displays, a four-spoke steering wheel, and multi-zone climate control. One of the major changes visible in the cabin is the selector dial, which has replaced the gear lever, liberating even more space on the centre console. The overall design is not anything radical and instead plays to the strengths of the MPV as a no-nonsense reliable luxury people mover.

With the showcase of the cabin, Kia has also revealed the feature list and specifications for this updated Carnival MPV. The Korean market will get it with the option of a 3.5-litre V6 petrol, a new 1.6-litre turbo hybrid, and a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel. It’s the third one offered in India and is expected to continue unchanged when this MPV is launched here in 2024. In the outgoing model, this engine produced 197bhp/440Nm and could only be had with an eight-speed AT.

The feature list has been expanded massively with things like Level-2 ADAS, a rear entertainment package, air purifier, eight airbags, ambient lighting, and a digital IRVM. It will be retailed in four-seat, seven-seat, and nine-seat layouts, with the last offered exclusively with diesel power.

This is the Kia Carnival that will come to India and is expected to be launched here in the first half of CY2024. There is expected to be a price hike in the range of Rs. 40 lakh to Rs. 45 lakh.

