            Maruti Suzuki Jimny automatic variants continue to be in demand

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Monday 06 November 2023,16:37 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki launched the much-awaited five-door off-roader, the Jimny in India in June this year. The bookings of the same commenced in January and since then, the automaker has sold over 10,000 units of the lifestyle SUV in the country.

            The Indian automaker rolls out 2,500 units of the Jimny every month and so far 14,500 units of the 4x4 model have been produced. As per the brand, the automatic version of the Jimny continues to be in huge demand across the country. Maruti Suzuki also stated that the demand for SUVs is higher in urban areas compared to the rural markets.

            It can be had in two variants, namely, Zeta and Alpha, across seven colour options. Currently, it is available at a starting price of Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom) with discounts ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh.

            Mechanically, the Maruti Jimny is equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor mated to a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter unit. This engine is tuned to produce 103bhp and 136Nm of peak torque.

