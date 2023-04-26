New India-made Citroen C3 Aircross to be revealed tomorrow

Citroen’s fourth car for India will be revealed tomorrow. This locally built version of the C3 Aircross is expected to go on sale later this year. Teaser images that have come out for the car indicate that it will pick up the exterior design of the global vehicle while leaked images of the cabin show three rows and a digital instrument cluster.

The C3 Aircross will make use of Citroen’s 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 109bhp/190Nm and is paired with a six-speed manual. We don’t expect an AT option at the time of the unveiling but Citroen will need one if it aims to be a significant player in this part of the market.

The C3 Aircross is considered Citroen’s competitor to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and future models from Honda, Renault and Nissan. However, it is also expected to compete with the higher-spec versions of the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300.

Citroen C3 Aircross ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated Price

