MG Comet EV launched in India at Rs. 7.98 lakh

MG Motor India has officially launched the Comet EV in India with an introductory price of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the second EV from the manufacturer after the ZS EV. Test drives of the model will begin on 27 April, while the bookings will commence on 15 May 2023.

The exterior highlights of the Comet EV include a boxy design language, full-width LED bar at the front, an illuminated MG logo that doubles up as a charging flap, an asymmetrical window design, and an extended horizontal connecting light at the rear.

Inside, the compact EV has a dual-tone white and grey interior theme. It features two 10.25-inch screens, one for the infotainment system and the other for the digital driver’s display. It also comes equipped with tilt-adjustable steering, a two-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls, and a rotary dial to drive the vehicle.

Propelling the Comet EV is a 17.3kWh battery pack that helps the motor to produce 41bhp and 110Nm of torque. It gets a claimed range of 230km on a single, fully-charged battery and takes seven hours to charge from zero to 100 per cent when charged via the 3.3kW charger.

MG Comet EV ₹ 7.98 Lakh Onwards

