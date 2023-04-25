Hyundai Exter design sketch teased ahead of debut

Earlier this month, Hyundai released a teaser of the silhouette of its upcoming SUV, the Exter. This time around, the manufacturer has released a digital sketch that showcases almost the entire front fascia of the SUV.

In the picture, the Exter can be seen in an olive green and black exterior paint scheme. It sports a parametric pattern on the front fascia, along with roof rails and H-shaped LED DRLs. The headlamps are housed on the front bumpers similar to the Hyundai Venue. A dual-tone cladding on the lower front bumper can also be seen in the design sketch.

The Exter is likely to borrow the Venue’s 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 82bhp/114Nm. A 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine could also be on the cards, but there is no official confirmation yet from the manufacturer.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “It is with immense pleasure that we present the evocative and dynamic design of Hyundai EXTER, our latest and extremely important addition to our SUV lineup. Exuding elements of Parametric Dynamism, Hyundai EXTER is set to define new aspirations of young Gen Z customers that are looking to own a modern and youthful SUV. Forming a seamless amalgamation of Hyundai’s SUV DNA and Global Design Identity of Sensuous Sportiness, Hyundai EXTER is coming soon to fuel your wanderlust.”

Hyundai Exter ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Hyundai | Exter | Hyundai Exter