Honda Amaze crosses 5 lakh sales milestone in India

Honda Cars India announced that the Amaze has recorded a sale of 5 lakh units since its first introduction in 2013. The car, presently in its second generation version, accounts for 40 per cent of the brand’s sales in the country, making it their largest selling model.

Coming to a few statistics, the sales from Tier I cities of the Honda Amaze stands at approximately 40 per cent while the balance of 60 per cent of sales comes from Tier II and Tier III cities. Almost 40 per cent of Amaze customers are first-time buyers, and sales of automatic variants stand at 30 per cent compared to a mere nine per cent back in 2013.

In terms of fuel options, the Honda Amaze petrol variants currently command a share of just seven per cent, while the diesel variants command a share of 93 per cent. This is in stark comparison to the launch timeline of the first-gen model, where 67 per cent of Amaze owners preferred a petrol variant, and 33 per cent of buyers chose diesel as their choice of fuel.

Speaking on the occasion, Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India, said, “It’s a proud moment for us to achieve the 5 lakh sales milestone for the Honda Amaze. We would like to thank our customers for the love and acceptance they have shown for the brand and our partners for their continuous support. The Honda Amaze is our strategic entry model in India and a key pillar of our business. Its popularity and acceptance in both big and small cities is a testament that the premium sedan not only matches the customer's needs but also exceeds their expectations. It’s our endeavour to offer the latest technology, class-defining products with outstanding comfort, safety, and peace of mind. The success of the Amaze is a reflection of our commitment to the market and our customers.”

