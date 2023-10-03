    Recently Viewed
            Kia Carens X-Line launched in India; prices start at Rs. 18.95 lakh

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Tuesday 03 October 2023,11:58 AM IST

            Kia India has launched the Carens X-Line trim in the country with prices starting from Rs. 18,94,900 (ex-showroom). Offered in petrol and diesel guises, this trim of the six-seater MPV sits at the top in the Carens’ line-up and is priced at Rs. 18,94,900 and Rs. 19,44,900, respectively. (both prices, ex-showroom). 

            Kia Carens Left Rear Three Quarter

            The exterior highlights of the Carens X-Line include a Matte Graphite exterior shade, 16-inch dual-tone crystal-cut alloy wheels, silver front brake callipers, and a blacked-out front grille, bumper garnish, ORVMs, and roof rack. 

            Kia Carens Dashboard

            Inside, the cabin of the X-Line variant of the MPV can be had in two interior themes, namely black and Sage Green. Apart from this, it comes loaded with a rear seat entertainment unit for the LHS rear passenger that features podcasts, screen mirroring, and a few entertainment and news apps. Moreover, this unit can be controlled via a remote-control app installed on the user’s phone. 

            Under the hood, the Carens X-Line can be had in a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. The former comes paired to a seven-speed DCT gearbox, while the latter is mated to a six-speed torque converter. 

            Kia Carens
            Kia Carens ₹ 10.45 Lakh Onwards
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Carens | Kia Carens

            All Popular Cars