New BMW 5 Series revealed; prices to be announced on 24 July

The new generation BMW 5 Series has made its India debut in the long wheelbase avatar and will be launched on 24 July.

India becomes the second right-hand drive market after China to get the long wheelbase version. The new 5 Series measures 5,175mm in length and has a wheelbase of 3,105mm. With the generation update, it gets a new face with the signature front grille with a golden colour border, 18-inch alloy wheels, ‘5’ badge on the C-pillar, and sleek split tail lamps.

Inside, the extra 110mm elongated wheelbase translates to more legroom for the rear occupants. Furthermore, the 5 Series gets a fixed glass roof, an 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 6 USB ports, and an option to fit two rear entertainment screens.

While BMW has not yet specified the variants and technical specifications of the new 5 Series, we expect it to be offered in 520i and 520d guises powered by 2.0-litre engines. The showcased 530i also confirms its arrival.

BMW | new 5-Series | BMW New 5 Series