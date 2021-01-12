New BMW 220i M Sport launched; prices start at Rs 40.90 lakh

Jay Shah Tuesday 12 January 2021, 12:20 PM

BMW India has launched the petrol variant of the newly introduced 2 Series Gran Coupe in India which will be offered with the ‘M Sport’ design package. The prices for the gasoline variant start at Rs 40.90 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). The 220i will be manufactured locally at the brand’s Chennai plant alongside the two diesel variants and is available for booking in all the showrooms starting from today.

Visually, the petrol variant resembles its diesel counterpart and feature highlights include the signature kidney grille with vertical chrome slats, frameless doors, LED headlights and taillight units, sloping roofline, wireless charging, and 17-inch double-spoke alloy wheels. The six colour options available on the 220i include – Alpine White, Melbourne Red, Misano Blue, Snapper Rocks Blue, Black Sapphire, and Storm Bay.

On the inside, the cabin gets sport seats with electrical memory function, 12.3-inch virtual cockpit, foldable split rear-seats, ambient lighting, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, and a driver-focused ergonomic dashboard. On the safety front, the 220i is loaded with ABS with brake assist, six airbags, run-flat tyres with TPMS, crash sensors, ISOFIX child seats, and cornering brake control amongst the host of safety technologies offered by BMW.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW India continues to expand its product range as per evolving trends in the luxury car segment. We believe in offering the power of choice when it comes to fulfilling mobility needs and desires of BMW enthusiasts. Designed with a focus on performance and sportiness, the new BMW 220i M Sport demonstrates powerful uniqueness that suits the requirements of motorsport fans. With the dynamics of a petrol engine, first-class driving characteristics and highest comfort, ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ is guaranteed every time.”

Under the bonnet, the 220i will be powered by BMW’s 2.0-litre TwinPower turbo petrol engine with an output of 190hp and 280Nm of peak torque, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters on the steering wheel. The 2 Series can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in 7.1 seconds.