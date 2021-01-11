BMW sells 6,604 vehicles in 2020

Jay Shah Monday 11 January 2021, 10:29 AM

BMW India has retailed a total of 6,604 units in the calendar year of 2020. Out of the total sales, the BMW brand sold 6,092 units while MINI registered a healthy sales of 512 units.

The sales of BMW India were majorly benefitted from the locally produced SUVs including the BMW 1, BMW X3 , and the BMW X5 . These models have accounted for over 50 per cent of the sales incurred by the company. The car manufacturer states that the recently launched BMW X7 has also received an overwhelming response from all regions across the country. Besides, the luxury sedan segment also showed strong demand in the form of the BMW 3 Series and the BMW 5 Series .

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group India has demonstrated resilience and determination in a tough environment full of new challenges. The strength of our brands, well-structured operations along with the dedication of our employees and dealer partners drove the business to adapt quickly and perform. With improving macroeconomic indicators and consumer confidence, BMW Group India picked up momentum with remarkable efficiency and vigour. We registered strong results at the end of a very difficult year and propelled our segment share significantly in the Indian luxury car market. We are looking towards 2021 with renewed confidence and optimism.”

MINI on the other hand has also enhanced its market share in the premium car segment. The last quarter of the calendar year was when the brand posted the highest growth. The locally manufactured Countryman logged 40 per cent of the total sales. The three-door hatch in its hard and soft top version contributed to over 23 per cent of the sales in the year.