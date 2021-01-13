Tata Motors unveils Altroz iTurbo variant; to be launched in India on 22 January

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 13 January 2021, 13:05 PM

The Tata Altroz iTurbo variant has been unveiled in India ahead of its launch that will take place on 22 January, 2021. Bookings for the model will begin on 14 January, 2021, for an amount of Rs 11,000, with deliveries scheduled to begin right after the launch.

The turbo-petrol variant of the Tata Altroz features a new Harbour Blue paint job and a turbo badging on the boot lid. Also on offer are multi-drive modes (Sport and City ). Customers can choose from three variants that include XT, XZ, and XZ+. Rivals to the Altroz turbo comprise of the Hyundai i20 , Maruti Suzuki Baleno , Volkswagen Polo , and the Honda Jazz .

The Tata Altroz turbo-petrol variant is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder unit that produces 110bhp and 140Nm of torque. Transmission options on the model are limited to a five-speed manual unit. The new variant is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 18.30 kmpl. The Altroz was previously offered only with a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel mill.