Next-gen Hyundai i20 continues testing in India

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 26 June 2020, 22:53 PM

The third-generation Hyundai i20 was unveiled in February this year ahead of its debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. While the latter was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the model is likely to be launched in the country later this year.

New spy images shared on the web reveal the next-gen Hyundai i20 that was spotted during a public road test in India. These images reveal a lower variant of the i20 that was undergoing testing, as is evident from the halogen headlamps and steel wheels with wheel covers. Also visible under the camouflage are the new LED tail lights and rear bumper-mounted number plate recess.

New-gen Hyundai i20 test-mule rear profile

Powertrain options on the 2020 Hyundai i20 are likely to include a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. While the interiors of the new Hyundai i20 are not visible in the spy images, we can expect the model to arrive with features such as a four-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, wireless charging, BlueLink connectivity, fully digital instrument console and a large floating touchscreen infotainment system. Upon launch, the model will rival the Maruti Suzuki Baleno , Tata Altroz , Volkswagen Polo and the Honda Jazz.

Image Source