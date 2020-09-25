MG to offer 2.0-litre diesel engine in Gloster with two states of tune

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 25 September 2020, 21:18 PM

The MG Gloster full-size SUV was revealed earlier this week. The company also announced the technical specifications, features, and other details of the model. The rival to the Ford Endeavour , Mahindra Alturas G4 , and the Toyota Fortuner will be launched in India next month.

Customers will be able to choose from two variants under the twin-turbo version of the MG Gloster that include Super seven-seater and Smart six-seater, and three variants under the single turbo version including Sharp seven-seater, Sharp six-seater, and Savvy six-seater.

The MG Gloster will be available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two states of tune. The twin-turbo version will produce 215bhp and 480Nm of torque, while the single turbo version will produce 160bhp and 375Nm of torque. The former and latter will be offered in 4WD and 2WD versions, respectively. Both engines will be paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.