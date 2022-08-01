  • location
            Kia Seltos now gets all-around disc brakes and four airbags as standard

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Monday 01 August 2022,21:23 PM IST

            -All versions now have four disc brakes

            -Four airbags across the range 

            All versions of the Kia Seltos now get four airbags and all-wheel disc brakes as standard. Those wishing for a higher level of safety can choose an optional six-airbag variant. In addition to these two features, Kia has also bestowed the Seltos with ESC, hill assist control, VSM, and brake assists as standard. 

            Furthermore, Kia has also made front and rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system as standard features for all versions of the Seltos. This current version of the Seltos has been on sale in India since 2019 and is likely to get a major update by early next year. This updated version was showcased globally and first went on sale last month in South Korea. 

            The Kia Seltos is currently offered with two petrol and diesel engine. All engines get automatic transmission options while the diesel and 1.5-litre petrol engine can also be had with a manual gearbox.

            Kia Seltos
            Kia Seltos ₹ 10.19 Lakh Onwards
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Seltos | Kia Seltos

