            MG Motor India registered 53 per cent sales growth in October 2022

            Nikhil Puthran

            Nikhil Puthran

            Wednesday 02 November 2022,23:45 PM IST

            MG Motor India announced retail sales of 4,367 units in October 2022, thereby registering an impressive growth of 53 per cent compared to the same period last year. Interestingly, the company claims to achieve its highest production output at 5,008 units, which also includes 1,000 units of the ZS EV. MG Motor India attributes the stronger production numbers to the improvement in the supply of semiconductors. 

            The growing production numbers will help the company fasten the deliveries for the Astor in both CVT and AT options. Moreover, the ZS EV has witnessed its highest-ever retail sales of 784 units since its launch in 2020. To further strengthen its foothold in the Indian market, the company will introduce the next-gen Hector by the end of this year. 

