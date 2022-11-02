Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition prices revealed

  • location
            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Wednesday 02 November 2022,18:05 PM IST

            The Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition was recently spotted at a dealership, and now its prices have been revealed, starting at Rs 15.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the top-spec Style variant, the special edition of the SUV is available across two engines and three transmission options.

            Over the standard model, the Kushaq Anniversary Edition features door guards, chrome trim for door handles, a radiator grille, and side cladding. In addition, it gets decals on the C pillar with the ‘Anniversary Edition’ lettering. Inside, the dual-tone cabin gets ‘Anniversary Edition’ inserts on headrest pillows and a steering wheel.

            Skoda Kushaq Front View

            The SUV is powered by a 1.0-litre, inline-three turbo-petrol engine producing 114bhp/178Nm, while the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol motor makes 148bhp/250Nm. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed torque-convertor automatic, and seven-speed DCT automatic.

            In other news, Skoda Kushaq, alongside its sibling Volkswagen Taigun, scored a five-star rating for adult and child passengers at the Global NCAP crash test. Both models were the first cars in India to be tested under the Global NCAP's updated crash test protocols.

            Variant-specific prices of the Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition are as mentioned below:

            Kushaq Anniversary Edition 1.0l MT - Rs 15.59 lakh

            Kushaq Anniversary Edition 1.0l AT - Rs 17.29 lakh

            Kushaq Anniversary Edition 1.5l MT - Rs 17.49 lakh

            Kushaq Anniversary Edition 1.5l AT - Rs 19.09 lakh

            Skoda Kushaq
            Skoda Kushaq ₹ 11.58 Lakh Onwards
            Skoda | Kushaq | Skoda Kushaq

