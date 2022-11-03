Kia Carens prices hiked by up to Rs 50,000

Kia India has revised prices for the Carens for the second time this year. Depending on the variant, the Carens now attracts a premium of Rs 50,000. Back in April, the company had hiked the prices when the introductory prices came to an end.

The Prestige 1.5-litre NA petrol variant now attracts a premium of Rs 50,000, while the Premium 1.5-litre NA petrol variant price has been hiked by Rs 40,000. As for the diesel version, the Luxury variant price has been hiked by Rs 35,000, while the other diesel variant prices have been revised by Rs 30,000.

The Luxury 1.4-litre turbo-petrol variant attracts a premium of Rs 15,000, while the other variants, such as Prestige+ DCT, Luxury+ 6S, Luxury+ 7S, Luxury+ 6S DCT, and Luxury+ 7S DCT, have witnessed a price rise of Rs 20,000 each. However, the prices for the Premium, Prestige, and Prestige+ variants have been hiked by Rs 10,000.

The Kia Carens is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The Smartstream G1.5 gets a six-speed manual transmission that produces 112bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. On the other hand, the SmartStream G1.4 T-GDi produces 136bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque between 1,500rpm to 3,320rpm. The turbo petrol engine is available in both six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT transmissions. The diesel version offers a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT engine in both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic options which generates 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 and 2,750rpm.

Kia Carens ₹ 10.00 Lakh Onwards

Kia | Carens | Kia Carens