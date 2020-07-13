MG Hector Plus launched - Reasons to buy

Nikhil Puthran Monday 13 July 2020, 20:46 PM

Post much wait, MG Motors has launched the six-seat Hector Plus in India at a starting price of Rs 13,48,800. The vehicle is available in three engine options – 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol, 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol hybrid and 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel. The Hector Plus in diesel guise is available in four variants – Style, Super and Smart and Sharp. While, the Hector Plus in petrol guise is available in four variants – Style, Smart, Sharp Hybrid and Sharp. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the newly launched Hector Plus.

What’s good about it?

The new Hector Plus gets several first in segment features in the form of floating light turn indicators, eight colour ambient lighting, powered tailgate opening, four-way power-adjustable co-driver seat, smart swipe auto tailgate opening and heated ORVMs. Additionally, the Hector Plus features a 10.4-inch HD touchscreen AVN system and a premium sound system by Infinity.

What is not so good?

The base Style variant in both petrol and diesel engine options are available only on demand. The variant misses out on a 10.4-inch HD AVN touchscreen system, rear parking camera and front parking sensors. Moreover, tyre pressure monitoring system is not available in both ‘Style’ and ‘Super’ variants. The petrol hybrid variant is available only in the ‘Smart’ variant.

Best variant to buy?

The feature-loaded top-spec Sharp variant is a good option considering the fact that this is the only variant to offer petrol hybrid with manual transmission, petrol with DCT and diesel with manual transmission options.

Specification

Petrol

(1,451cc) 1.5-litre turbocharged intercooled – 141bhp at 5,000rpm and 250Nm between 1,600-3,600rpm

DCT

(1,451cc) 1.5-litre turbocharged intercooled with belt starter generator – 141bhp at 5,000rpm and 250Nm between 1,600-3,600rpm

Six-speed manual transmission

Diesel

(1,956cc) 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel – 167bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm between 1,750 – 2,500rpm

Six-speed manual transmission

Did you know?

Post 13 August, prices across MG Hector Plus variants will be increased by Rs 50,000.