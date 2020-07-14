Hyundai India launches Tucson facelift at Rs 22.30 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 14 July 2020, 12:42 PM

Hyundai has launched the Tucson facelift in India, with prices starting at 22.30 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model is offered in two trims. Customers can choose from two powertrain options, including a petrol engine and a diesel engine.

Feature wise, the facelifted Hyundai Tucson receives LED headlamps, tweaked front and rear bumpers, redesigned tail gate and refreshed LED tail lights. Also on offer will be new alloy wheels. The mid-life update for the model will also witness feature additions to the interior such as the BlueLink connectivity, 360-degree camera, large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, powered front seats and leather upholstery.

Engine options on the Hyundai Tucson facelift include BS6-compliant iterations of the 2.0-litre petrol engine and the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to produce 151bhp and 192Nm of torque while the latter is capable of producing 184bhp and 400Nm of torque. These engines are paired to a six-speed automatic unit and an eight-speed automatic unit respectively.