Hyundai to launch Tucson facelift in India tomorrow

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 13 July 2020, 16:33 PM

The Hyundai Tucson facelift will be launched in India tomorrow. The mid-life update for the model was showcased in India for the first time at the Auto Expo 2020, and comes with a host of upgrades to the exterior and interior.

On the outside, the Hyundai Tucson facelift receives upgrades in the form of new LED headlamps, revised front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, reworked tail-gate and fuel filler cap as well as refreshed LED tail lights. Inside, the model is expected to arrive with feature updates including a large touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, BlueLink connectivity, 360-degree camera and electrically adjustable front seats.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Tucson facelift is expected to be powered by BS6 versions of the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. In its current state of tune, the former produces 151bhp and 192Nm of torque while the latter produces 184bhp and 400Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to be carried forward, which include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. Also on offer could be 4WD.