MG Hector facelift spied testing

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 05 October 2020, 23:43 PM

New spy images shared on the web reveal what seems to be a facelifted version of the MG Hector . Details are scarce at the moment, with some reports stating the test-mule could also be the top-end variant of the SUV.

Details regarding the engine specifications of the MG Hector facelift remain unknown at the moment although the model is expected to carry over the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and 2.0-litre diesel engine. Also on offer could be the petrol-hybrid variant. Transmission duties are likely to include a six-speed manual unit as standard while a DCT unit could be offered only with the petrol engine.

MG Hector facelift rear profile

As seen in the spy images, the MG Hector facelift features a revised grille with a mesh design at the front and new dual-tone alloy wheels for the side profile. The posterior of the model receives a black insert between the tail lights that replaces the red strip in the current model. Save for these changes, the Hector facelift is similar to the model on sale.

