Audi opens bookings for Q2 SUV

Nikhil Puthran Saturday 03 October 2020, 14:25 PM

Back in September, Audi India had teased the upcoming Q2 SUV. This time around, the German luxury carmaker has opened bookings for the Q2 SUV against a token amount of Rs 2.0 lakh. Interested customers may reach out to their nearest Audi dealership or book the vehicle online on the company’s website. The Q2 will be the fifth product from Audi’s stable to be launched in 2020.

The upcoming new Audi Q2 is based on the MQB platform that also underpins the Volkswagen T-Roc . In terms of design, the SUV will get a large single-frame grille, LED headlamps, silver skid plates, blacked-out B-Pillar, black body cladding on either side, contrast coloured C-Pillar, door-mounted ORVMs, LED taillights and dual-tip exhausts. As for dimensions, the vehicle measures 4,191mm in length, 1,794mm in width, and 1,508mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 2,601mm.

The interior will feature Audi’s signature MMI Navigation Plus infotainment system along with a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and wireless charging. Mechanically, the Audi Q2 will be powered by a 2.0–litre TFSI Quattro engine which produces 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that powers all four wheels. The new Audi Q2 is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 6.5-seconds.

Audi Q2 rear

To enhance the ownership experience, Audi India offers a complimentary ‘Peace of Mind’ benefit that comes bundled with a five-year service package with 2+3 years extended warranty and 2+3 years Road Side Assistance (RSA).

Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are extremely happy to open bookings for the Audi Q2. Our fifth launch for the year, the Audi Q2 is an extremely important product for India as it opens up a new segment of buyers for the brand. It is a Luxury All-Rounder that is big on features and extends the successful Q-family. The Audi Q2 is exceptionally spacious and versatile inside; the car blends performance and driving dynamics with practicality for daily usage. I am confident that young buyers who want to join the Audi family early on will be amazed by the performance of this car.”