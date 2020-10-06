BMW opens pre-bookings for 2 Series Gran Coupe ahead of launch

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 06 October 2020, 12:55 PM

Pre-bookings for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe have commenced today for an amount of Rs 50,000. The model which will be positioned below the 3 Series in the product range, is set to be launched in the country on 15 October, 2020.

Bookings made before the launch of the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will receive early-bird benefits in the form of complimentary Taj Experiences Gift Card worth Rs 50,000. The gift card can be redeemed for multiple transactions on stay, holiday packages, dining, spa, and other experiences across Taj SeleQtions and Vivanta Hotels, and Ama Stays and Trails.

Under the hood, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is expected to be powered by the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former will be capable of producing 189bhp and 280Nm of torque while the latter will be tuned to produce 187bhp and 400Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by an eight-speed automatic unit.

Set to become the new entry-level model from the brand, the upcoming BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is expected to come equipped with features such as all LED lighting, the signature kidney grille design, dual-tone alloy wheels, cruise control, an 8.8-inch MID, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable front seats, and a dual-zone climate control system.