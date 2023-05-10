Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition launched in India at Rs. 11.85 lakh

Kia has launched the Aurochs Edition of the Sonet in India with prices starting from Rs. 11.85 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition is based on the HTX variant and sits between the HTX and HTX+ trims. Interested customers can choose from four colour options including Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver, and Glacier White Pearl.

The exterior highlight of the special edition includes an Aurochs-inspired front face, bulky skid plates at the sides and Tangerine accents at the rear, and crown jewel LED headlamps with DRLs.

Inside, the SUV comes equipped with semi-leatherette seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Moreover, it also gets a single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, cruise control, and drive modes.

Under the hood of the Sonet Aurochs Edition is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former generates 118bhp and 172Nm of torque, while the latter is tuned to produce 114bhp and 250Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by an iMT unit, a six-speed torque converter, and a seven-speed DCT unit.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition:

Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition 1.0-litre Petrol iMT – Rs. 11.85 lakh

Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition 1.0-litre Petrol DCT – Rs. 12.39 lakh

Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition 1.5-litre Diesel iMT – Rs. 12.65 lakh

Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition 1.5-litre Diesel AT – Rs. 13.45 lakh

