      MG Astor forecasted to launch in India in the first week of October 2021

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Friday 17 September 2021,16:23 PM IST

      British automobile manufacturer Morris Garages revealed the Astor compact SUV a couple of days ago. And now, it is preparing to launch the SUV in India, which is likely to happen in the first week of October 2021. Meanwhile, MG will be displaying the Astor in its showrooms starting 19 September 2021 while simultaneously accepting bookings for it.

      The Astor is technically an internal combustion counterpart of the ZS EV available in the country. With this SUV, MG is set to bring Level 2 Autonomy to the segment for the first time. Additionally, there will be a personal AI assistant too. Bosch and MG have jointly developed the advanced driver assistance system that provides 14 'Level 2 Autonomy' functions such as adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, lane departure assistance and so on.

      In addition, the Astor will also come with a host of 80 connected car features that will include some Indian apps such as MapMyIndia, Jio connectivity suite with Jio Savan, moreover, first-ever Blockchained-powered ‘vehicle digital passport’ by KoineArth.

      It will be powered by two petrol engines. Firstly, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to an automatic transmission and secondly, there will be a 1.4-litre turbo petrol coupled with either a manual or a CVT automatic. Once launched, the all-new MG Astor will take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Mahindra XUV7000, Skoda Kushaq and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun.

