      Tata Punch spotted undisguised ahead of official launch

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Thursday 16 September 2021,23:22 PM IST

      A few weeks back, Tata Motors revealed the production-spec Punch SUV. The micro-SUV is the next big offering from the India carmaker’s stable that will help the brand foray into the emerging micro SUV segment. Ahead of the official launch that is expected to take place soon, more images of the Punch have been leaked on the web. 

      In these new set of spy shots, the Punch can be seen in an orange and black dual-tone exterior paint. It gets the split headlamp setup with circular fog lamps and a rhombus-shaped secondary grille. Also seen are the heavy plastic cladding on the fore and aft bumpers and the bottom of the doors. Furthermore, the Punch will get two-tone alloy wheels, a floating roof design, and squared wheel arches. 

      Tata Punch Left Front Three Quarter

      The posterior of the Punch is dominated by the new wrap-around split tail lamps with a strong body crease adjoining the two clusters. The ‘Punch’ badge sits at the middle of the tailgate while the number plate recess is given further down in the heavily clad bumper. Also spotted are the rear wiper, stop lamp, and vertical reflectors integrated into the rear bumper. 

      Inside, the cabin of the Punch is likely to have a two-tone light and dark theme with contrasting colour insert around the aircon vents. A free-standing touchscreen infotainment system is likely to be sourced from the Altroz. More details as to the features are likely to be known in the coming weeks. 

      The Tata Punch is expected to be powered by the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine linked to a five-speed manual and AMT unit.

