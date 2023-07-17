    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti Fronx CNG to get six airbags across the range soon

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Monday 17 July 2023,19:46 PM IST

            Six airbags for Fronx CNG

            Maruti Suzuki will introduce a six-airbag version of its CNG-powered Fronx soon. Sources have indicated that it will be offered in both the Delta and lower-spec Sigma variants. Given that there is no higher-spec Delta Plus, Zeta/Zeta Plus or Alpha variant for the CNG range, this seems like a logical step in value addition for the car. 

            Fronx CNG launched in India

            The Maruti Fronx was launched in India on 12 July with a starting price of Rs. 8.41 lakh. The CNG-powered Fronx uses Maruti’s 1.2-litre CNG-compatible engine producing 76bhp/98.5Nm. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual and has an ARAI mileage of 28.51km/kg. The Fronx CNG can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with fees starting from Rs. 23,248.

            Maruti Fronx CNG rivals 

            The Maruti Fronx CNG is a rival for the Toyota Glanza CNG, Maruti Baleno CNG and the Maruti Brezza CNG. 

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx ₹ 7.47 Lakh Onwards
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | FRONX | Maruti Suzuki FRONX | Fronx Sigma 1.2 CNG

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti Fronx CNG to get six airbags across the range soon

            Maruti Fronx CNG to get six airbags across the range soon

            By Desirazu Venkat07/17/2023 19:46:05

            The six airbags will be offered in both the Delta and Sigma variant

            Mercedes-Benz starts accepting orders for the new GLC SUV in India

            Mercedes-Benz starts accepting orders for the new GLC SUV in India

            By Haji Chakralwale07/17/2023 19:45:36

            Mercedes-Benz has commenced the bookings of its new SUV, the GLC in India. With a launch date set for 9 August, 2023, customers can start booking the model with a token amount of Rs. 1.50 lakh. The new-gen GLC will be offered in two variants, namely, 300 4Matic and 220d 4Matic.

            Citroen C3 scores zero in Latin NCAP crash test ratings

            Citroen C3 scores zero in Latin NCAP crash test ratings

            By Haji Chakralwale07/14/2023 21:49:36

            The Citroen C3 was recently tested under the Latin NCAP crash tests and it has failed the tests with zero-star safety rating. The Brazilian-spec test model was loaded with safety features like dual front airbags, ESC, a seatbelt load limiter and reminder.

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios attracts discounts of up to Rs. 33,000 in July

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios attracts discounts of up to Rs. 33,000 in July

            By Pawan Mudaliar07/16/2023 10:20:46

            Hyundai India is offering attractive benefits on its portfolio this month. The Grand i10 Nios is one of the models that attract discounts of up to Rs. 38,000 in the month of July. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. Currently, the prices of the hatchback in India start from Rs. 5.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Mahindra electric XUV700 (XUV.e8) design patent leaked

            Mahindra electric XUV700 (XUV.e8) design patent leaked

            By Jay Shah07/16/2023 08:44:24

            While the XUV400 is the only model in Mahindra’s EV lineup, the automaker is also readying the electric version of the XUV700. The same was showcased last year as the XUVe.8 and now the design patent of the production-ready version has been leaked on the internet.

            Mahindra XUV700 spotted with six-seat layout

            Mahindra XUV700 spotted with six-seat layout

            By Desirazu Venkat07/14/2023 21:40:29

            This will be a new version that's expected to be launched in the festival season

            2023 Kia Seltos bookings open at Rs. 25,000

            2023 Kia Seltos bookings open at Rs. 25,000

            By Desirazu Venkat07/14/2023 20:44:21

            This is a mid-life update for the Kia Seltos

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            ₹ 24.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier

            Tata Harrier

            ₹ 15.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

            Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

            ₹ 65.00 - 75.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Audi Q8 e-tron

            Audi Q8 e-tron

            ₹ 1.10 - 1.40 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Volvo C40 Recharge

            Volvo C40 Recharge

            ₹ 59.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Kia Seltos Facelift

            Kia Seltos Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            ₹ 32.00 - 37.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            BMW X5

            BMW X5

            ₹ 93.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            ₹ 24.79 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            ₹ 2.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class

            ₹ 2.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars