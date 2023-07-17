Maruti Fronx CNG to get six airbags across the range soon

Six airbags for Fronx CNG

Maruti Suzuki will introduce a six-airbag version of its CNG-powered Fronx soon. Sources have indicated that it will be offered in both the Delta and lower-spec Sigma variants. Given that there is no higher-spec Delta Plus, Zeta/Zeta Plus or Alpha variant for the CNG range, this seems like a logical step in value addition for the car.

Fronx CNG launched in India

The Maruti Fronx was launched in India on 12 July with a starting price of Rs. 8.41 lakh. The CNG-powered Fronx uses Maruti’s 1.2-litre CNG-compatible engine producing 76bhp/98.5Nm. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual and has an ARAI mileage of 28.51km/kg. The Fronx CNG can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with fees starting from Rs. 23,248.

Maruti Fronx CNG rivals

The Maruti Fronx CNG is a rival for the Toyota Glanza CNG, Maruti Baleno CNG and the Maruti Brezza CNG.

