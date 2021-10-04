  • Type your location
      Tata Punch is the new sub-Nexon B-SUV; Booking open from today

      Desirazu Venkat

      Monday 04 October 2021,11:48 AM IST

      The Tata Punch has been officially revealed and is the Indian automaker’s new sub-Nexon B-SUV. Bookings open from today with the amount set at Rs 21000.  The Punch is being offered in four variants- Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, Creative and with Tata’s 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 84bhp/113Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual transmission. In terms of features, the top-spec model gets a Harman touchscreen infotainment system, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat mounting points. 

      The Tata Punch is the production-ready version of the HBX concept that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and has mostly stayed true to the concept car in terms of exterior and interior design. Much of the outside takes cues from the Nexon with things like the stance, placement of headlamps as well as roofline all being based on very obvious family design traits. The interior is standard Tata with many of the elements being taken from the Tiago and Tigor

      The Punch is Tata’s answer to the likes of the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios as well as vehicles like the Mahindra KUV100 NXT, upcoming Citroen C3 as well as the Hyundai Casper.   

