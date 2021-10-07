Mercedes-Benz India retails 8,958 cars; sales surge by 79 per cent

German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has registered a year on year growth in sales of 79 per cent from the beginning of this year to September 2021. In the same period, it managed to deliver 8,958 units in the country. Moreover, Q3 of 2021 saw one of the highest quarterly sales that went to 99 per cent as compared to Q3 of 2020.

Furthermore, in the first quarter of 2021, the automaker delivered 3,193 units but saw a dip in the following quarter with 1,664 units. However, it experienced a dramatic surge in sales in the third quarter, where the brand sold 4,101 cars.

Mercedes-Benz launched eleven cars in the country in 2021. There are 24 cars in its India line-up. Of these, 13 are being assembled in India at the brand’s facility including its flagship S-Class. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz brought over 50 units of the opulent Maybach-GLS to India and all of them were reserved even before its launch.

From January to September this year, Mercedes-Benz saw equal demand for its sedan and SUV models. In fact, each of these segments represented 48 per cent of the overall car sales. That said, the all-new E-Class was the highest-selling model while the GLC stood second. Besides that, Mercedes-Benz witnessed unexpected demand for the new A-Class Limousine, GLA, E-Class and a few AMG models.

Recently, Mercedes-Benz commenced bookings for the second batch of its pure-electric EQC which will arrive in October 2021. Meanwhile, it will be rolling out an all-new locally-assembled S-Class tomorrow.

Mercedes-Benz GLA ₹ 43.60 Lakh Onwards

Mercedes-Benz | Mercedes Benz E Class | E Class | GLA | GLC | Maybach GLS | Mercedes-Benz GLA | Mercedes-Benz GLC | EQC | Mercedes-Benz EQC | A-Class Limousine | Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine | Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS