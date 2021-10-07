  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Mercedes-Benz India retails 8,958 cars; sales surge by 79 per cent

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Thursday 07 October 2021,18:08 PM IST

      German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has registered a year on year growth in sales of 79 per cent from the beginning of this year to September 2021. In the same period, it managed to deliver 8,958 units in the country. Moreover, Q3 of 2021 saw one of the highest quarterly sales that went to 99 per cent as compared to Q3 of 2020.

      Furthermore, in the first quarter of 2021, the automaker delivered 3,193 units but saw a dip in the following quarter with 1,664 units. However, it experienced a dramatic surge in sales in the third quarter, where the brand sold 4,101 cars.

      Mercedes-Benz launched eleven cars in the country in 2021. There are 24 cars in its India line-up. Of these, 13 are being assembled in India at the brand’s facility including its flagship S-Class. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz brought over 50 units of the opulent Maybach-GLS to India and all of them were reserved even before its launch.

      From January to September this year, Mercedes-Benz saw equal demand for its sedan and SUV models. In fact, each of these segments represented 48 per cent of the overall car sales. That said, the all-new E-Class was the highest-selling model while the GLC stood second. Besides that, Mercedes-Benz witnessed unexpected demand for the new A-Class Limousine, GLA, E-Class and a few AMG models.

      Recently, Mercedes-Benz commenced bookings for the second batch of its pure-electric EQC which will arrive in October 2021. Meanwhile, it will be rolling out an all-new locally-assembled S-Class tomorrow.

      Mercedes-Benz GLA
      Mercedes-Benz GLA ₹ 43.60 Lakh Onwards
      All Mercedes-Benz CarsUpcoming Mercedes-Benz Cars
      Mercedes-Benz | Mercedes Benz E Class | E Class | GLA | GLC | Maybach GLS | Mercedes-Benz GLA | Mercedes-Benz GLC | EQC | Mercedes-Benz EQC | A-Class Limousine | Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine | Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Mercedes-Benz India retails 8,958 cars; sales surge by 79 per cent

      Mercedes-Benz India retails 8,958 cars; sales surge by 79 per cent

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/07/2021 17:30:28

      Mercedes-Benz India has delivered 8,958 units from January to September 2021.

      2021 Lexus ES facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 56.65 lakh

      2021 Lexus ES facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 56.65 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/07/2021 15:54:22

      Lexus has launched the ES facelift in India and it is available in two trims, namely Exquisite and Luxury.

      Mahindra XUV700 receives 25,000 reservations within just under an hour

      Mahindra XUV700 receives 25,000 reservations within just under an hour

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/07/2021 14:13:25

      25,000 units of the Mahindra XUV700 were booked within 57 minutes of its booking commencement time. That said, the brand is going to reopen the bookings tomorrow at 10:00 IST.

      Locally assembled Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched in India at Rs 1.57 crore

      Locally assembled Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched in India at Rs 1.57 crore

      By Desirazu Venkat10/07/2021 13:33:37

      Locally assembled Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched in India at Rs 1.57 crore

      Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 variant launched in India at Rs 42.33 lakh

      Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 variant launched in India at Rs 42.33 lakh

      By Desirazu Venkat10/07/2021 12:58:17

      The Legender was launched in June 2021 but only got 2WD until now

      Toyota Belta is the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Spotted in LHD guise

      Toyota Belta is the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Spotted in LHD guise

      By Desirazu Venkat10/06/2021 20:12:02

      Toyota's upcoming major launch could be the renamed Ciaz for the Indian market. However, the Toyota Belta was spied testing here in the left hand drive setup which is highly likely for the export.

      Nissan hikes prices of Magnite range by up to Rs 17,000

      Nissan hikes prices of Magnite range by up to Rs 17,000

      By Desirazu Venkat10/06/2021 18:38:44

      Nissan India has increased the prices of the Magnite by up to Rs 17,000 with immediate effect.

      Featured Cars

      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.29 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      ₹ 5.85 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Porsche Macan Facelift

      Porsche Macan Facelift

      ₹ 70.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Porsche 911 GT3

      Porsche 911 GT3

      ₹ 2.50 - 3.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Audi New A3

      Audi New A3

      ₹ 39.00 - 45.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      ₹ 6.95 - 7.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Lamborghini Urus Facelift

      Lamborghini Urus Facelift

      ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Volvo XC60 Facelift

      Volvo XC60 Facelift

      ₹ 63.00 - 65.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Force Motors Gurkha

      Force Motors Gurkha

      ₹ 13.59 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volkswagen Taigun

      Volkswagen Taigun

      ₹ 10.49 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron GT

      Audi e-tron GT

      ₹ 1.80 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai i20 N Line

      Hyundai i20 N Line

      ₹ 9.84 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars