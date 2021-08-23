Mercedes-Benz India launches GLE63 S AMG 4MATIC+ Coupe at Rs 2.07 crore

The Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S 4Matic+ Coupe has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom, all India). The SUV-Coupe is the brand’s 12th AMG model to be offered in India.

Propelling the Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S 4Matic+ Coupe is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces a maximum power output of 612bhp and 850Nm of torque. Also on offer in India for the first time in India in an AMG 63 series version is the EQ boost system, which develops an additional 22bhp and 250Nm of torque. These figures enable the model to sprint from 0-100kmph in just 3.8 seconds.

Exterior design highlights of the new Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S 4Matic+ Coupe include a panamericana grille, large air vents on either side of the front bumper, 22-inch AMG-specific black alloy wheels, red brake calipers, squared wheel arches, gloss-black ORVMs, a sloping roofline, split LED tail lights, and quad-tip exhausts.

Inside, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S 4Matic+ Coupe comes equipped with AMG-specific nappa leather for the AMG seats and an AMG badge in the front backrests, a three-spoke AMG Performance steering wheel with aluminium paddle shifters, and optional AMG trim elements finished in carbon fibre. A few other notable features of the model include the cylinder management system, active ride control, and the signature 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, commented, “AMG portfolio remains the fastest-growing segment for us and the launch of the AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe reinforces our strong presence in the luxury performance segment. This vehicle sets a high standard for design, the exclusivity of appointments, driving dynamics and agility. Kitted out with the specific AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, the AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe is a capable off-roader and an outstanding instance of Performance Luxury perfected by AMG.”

