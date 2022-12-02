  • location
            Mercedes-Benz GLB launched in India at Rs. 63.80 lakh

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Friday 02 December 2022,15:52 PM IST

            Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the GLB in India at Rs 63.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is offered in three variants – 200, 220d, and 200d 4Matic. The SUV measures 4,634mm in length, 1,834mm in width, and 1,658mm in length, with a wheelbase of 2,829mm. It is the second three-row SUV from the manufacturer after the GLS

            Inside the GLB, you get to see a long integrated single-piece touchscreen and instrument panel, electrically adjustable front ventilated seats, LED headlamps, two-piece LED taillights, a panoramic sunroof, and seven airbags.

            Mercedes-Benz GLB Front View

            Under the hood, the GLB gets a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol mill belting out 161bhp and 250Nm of torque and it comes paired to a seven-speed DCT transmission. Meanwhile, the 2.0-litre diesel engine churns out 188bhp and 400Nm of torque and is paired to an eight-speed DCT sending power to the front wheels except in the AMG line which has the 4Matic AWD. 

