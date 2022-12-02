  • location
            Mercedes-Benz EQB introduced in India; prices start at Rs. 74.50 lakh

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Friday 02 December 2022,15:32 PM IST

            Mercedes-Benz India has pulled the covers off the EQB in India and the prices start at Rs. 74.50 (ex-showroom). This is the maiden EV seven-seater and fourth car in the EV line-up from the manufacturer. The EQB will be available in only a single, fully loaded variant. 

            The new EQB is propelled by a 66.5kWH battery pack that generates 225bhp and 390Nm of torque with a WLTP range of 423km. The model supports both AC and DC charging and can be charged up to 11kW with AC using the onboard charger. The EQB can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in a little over 30 minutes at up to 100kW. 

            The electric SUV comes loaded with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, 18-inch alloy wheels, new pairs of LED headlamps and LED taillights, and wireless charging. In terms of safety, it gets seven airbags, ABS with EBD, active brake assist, and a five-star NCAP body shell rating. 

            Mercedes-Benz | EQB | Mercedes-Benz EQB

