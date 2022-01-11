  • Type your location
      2022 Audi Q7 reservations open in India

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Tuesday 11 January 2022,16:42 PM IST

      In an announcement by Audi, the carmaker has started accepted bookings for the new Q7 in India, from today, 11 January 2022. Thus customers can make reservations for the new Q7 via the Audi India website or by visiting the nearest Audi dealership in person with a booking amount of Rs 5 lakh. That said, the Q7 facelift is available in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology.

      The Q7 features a redesigned face that includes Matrix LED headlamps, signature daytime running lights, a tweaked grille and a new bumper with large air inlets. Similarly, there is a new rear bumper and tweaked LED taillights. On 10 December, Audi India started assembling the first Q7 facelift at its Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra.

      Audi Q7 Facelift Front View

      Audi has also made changes inside the Q7. There is a restyled fascia, centre console and a new steering wheel. Additionally, there is a dual-screen setup (10,1-inch infotainment and 8.6-inch temperature control touchscreens) along with a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster. Apart from that, the cabin comes with Bang & Olufsen 3D surround sound system, 30 colours of ambient lighting, four-zone temperature control, an in-cabin air filter and a panoramic sunroof.

      Under the hood, the Q7 gets a 3.0-litre V6 bi-turbo petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. In addition, the motor is linked to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. That said, this V6 generates 335bhp and 500Nm. Meanwhile, Audi offers the Quattro all-wheel-drive system as standard.

      On the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “After nine product launches in 2021, we are excited to step into the new year with another incredible offering – the legendary Audi Q7 for which we open bookings today. The Audi Q7 has always been loved by customers for its sheer magnanimous road presence and its versatile performance - on and off the road. With the Audi Q7 we are now taking this up a notch with a new design and features. I am confident that the Audi Q7 will continue to be loved by existing and potential customers who want to join the Audi family.”

      Audi Q7 Facelift
      Audi Q7 Facelift ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore Estimated Price
      All Audi Cars
      Audi | Q7 Facelift | Audi Q7 Facelift

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      All Popular Cars