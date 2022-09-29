Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic India launch tomorrow

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch the EQS 580 4Matic in India tomorrow. While the AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ was launched as CBU, the EQS 580 4Matic will be locally assembled at its Pune plant in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the carmaker has already commenced the bookings for the electric sedan.

It features the new ‘one bow’ design language of the brand. Mercedes-Benz has also created new signature design elements for the EQS. These include light bars at the front and back, a coupé-styled roofline, flush door handles, and aero alloy wheels.

On the inside, a 56-inch single-piece MBUX Hyperscreen dominates the cabin. It consists of three OLED screens which include a 12.3-inch driver display, a 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment, and a 12.3-inch front passenger touchscreen. The electric sedan also gets multi-zone temperature control, active ambient lighting, a hi-fi surround sound system, and more.

Powering the EQS 580 4Matic is a 107.8kWh battery pack and two electric motors. The combined power output of the motors is rated at 516bhp and 855Nm. It provides a WLTP-certified travel range of 770km and has a top speed of 210kmph. Meanwhile, the EQS 580 4Matic supports up to 22kW AC fast charging and 200kW DC rapid charging.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 Crore Estimated Price

Mercedes-Benz | EQS 580 4MATIC | Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC