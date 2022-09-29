  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Gulf Oil India announces partnership with Piaggio and Switch Mobility for EV fluids

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Thursday 29 September 2022,19:58 PM IST

            Gulf Oil Lubricants has announced an exclusive partnership with Piaggio and Switch Mobility for aspecial range of EV fluids. Gulf Oil will officially supply EV fluids to Piaggio Vehicles and Switch Mobility’s line-up of electric vehicles. The partnership was announced in the presence of Gulf Oil chairman, Sanjay Hinduja and cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

            Through this partnership, Piaggio Vehicles and Switch Mobility will have direct access to the complete range of EV fluids under Gulf’s portfolio. These EV fluids will be used by Piaggio’s EV Passenger and cargo variants and Switch Mobility’s EV variants like Switch EiV 12 and Switch EiV 22 exclusively.

            Commenting on the partnership, Ravi Chawla, MD and CEO, of Gulf Oil, said, “Gulf Oil, which has a global range of EV fluids have now entered into a partnership with Piaggio Vehicles and Switch Mobility in India. This is a testament to a best-in-class product offering that will deliver superior performance to the Piaggio Vehicles’ 3-wheeler EV transmission. Our product offering for Switch Mobility will deliver unmatched performance to their electric buses through an entire range which includes coolants and transmission fluids. With each OEM tie-up, Gulf Oil is well poised to play a role in 3-wheeler, 4-wheeler and Bus EV categories. Now Piaggio Vehicles & Switch Mobility customers can avail of our top-of-the-line products and experience enhanced output from their respective electric vehicles.”

            Tesla

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Gulf Oil India announces partnership with Piaggio and Switch Mobility for EV fluids

            Gulf Oil India announces partnership with Piaggio and Switch Mobility for EV fluids

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/29/2022 19:58:55

            This is a partnerships for EV fluids

            Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic India launch tomorrow

            Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic India launch tomorrow

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/29/2022 14:38:06

            Mercedes-Benz India will locally assemble the EQS 580 4Matic at its Pune plant.

            BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India

            BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/29/2022 14:35:16

            A part of the 10 ’50 Jahre M Editions’ to be introduced by BMW in India, the M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition is priced at Rs 2.55 crore (ex-showroom).

            Toyota launches Urban Cruiser Hyryder NeoDrive at Rs 10.48 lakh

            Toyota launches Urban Cruiser Hyryder NeoDrive at Rs 10.48 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/28/2022 14:19:43

            The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in two powertrain options.

            New Tata Tiago EV launched at Rs 8.49 lakh

            New Tata Tiago EV launched at Rs 8.49 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/28/2022 12:08:15

            The introductory prices of the Tata Tiago EV, which is available in four variants including XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux, are applicable only for the first 10,000 customers.

            Tata Tiago EV India launch tomorrow

            Tata Tiago EV India launch tomorrow

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/27/2022 15:25:47

            Tata Tiago EV will come with cruise control, re-gen modes, smartwatch compatibility, and more.

            Tata Safari XMS and XMAS variants introduced; prices start at Rs 17.96 lakh

            Tata Safari XMS and XMAS variants introduced; prices start at Rs 17.96 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/26/2022 17:25:13

            The Safari is available in Adventure, Dark, Jet, Kaziranga, and Gold Editions.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Tiago EV

            Tata Tiago EV

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC

            Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC

            ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            BYD Atto 3

            BYD Atto 3

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Honda HR-V

            Honda HR-V

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Hyundai New Verna

            Hyundai New Verna

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            MG Hector Facelift

            MG Hector Facelift

            ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2023
            Tata Tiago EV

            Tata Tiago EV

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            ₹ 9.48 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero

            Mahindra Bolero

            ₹ 9.53 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC60

            Volvo XC60

            ₹ 65.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars