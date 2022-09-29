Gulf Oil India announces partnership with Piaggio and Switch Mobility for EV fluids

Gulf Oil Lubricants has announced an exclusive partnership with Piaggio and Switch Mobility for aspecial range of EV fluids. Gulf Oil will officially supply EV fluids to Piaggio Vehicles and Switch Mobility’s line-up of electric vehicles. The partnership was announced in the presence of Gulf Oil chairman, Sanjay Hinduja and cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Through this partnership, Piaggio Vehicles and Switch Mobility will have direct access to the complete range of EV fluids under Gulf’s portfolio. These EV fluids will be used by Piaggio’s EV Passenger and cargo variants and Switch Mobility’s EV variants like Switch EiV 12 and Switch EiV 22 exclusively.

Commenting on the partnership, Ravi Chawla, MD and CEO, of Gulf Oil, said, “Gulf Oil, which has a global range of EV fluids have now entered into a partnership with Piaggio Vehicles and Switch Mobility in India. This is a testament to a best-in-class product offering that will deliver superior performance to the Piaggio Vehicles’ 3-wheeler EV transmission. Our product offering for Switch Mobility will deliver unmatched performance to their electric buses through an entire range which includes coolants and transmission fluids. With each OEM tie-up, Gulf Oil is well poised to play a role in 3-wheeler, 4-wheeler and Bus EV categories. Now Piaggio Vehicles & Switch Mobility customers can avail of our top-of-the-line products and experience enhanced output from their respective electric vehicles.”

