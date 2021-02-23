Mercedes-Benz India to launch 2021 A-Class Limousine on 25 March

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 23 February 2021, 15:48 PM

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine will be launched in India on 25 March, 2021. The brand will begin production of the model next month, while bookings for the sedan are now open.

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine will be offered in six colours such as Denim Blue, Mojave Silver, Polar White, Mountain Grey, Iridium Silver, and Cosmos Black. The model will be available in three variants, A200, A200d, and the A35 AMG.

New Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine rear profile

Feature highlights of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine will include LED headlamps, LED tail lights, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, wireless charging, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, MBUX connectivity, and dual-zone climate control.

Powertrain options on the Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine will include a 1.4-litre petrol motor and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former is capable of producing 161bhp and 250Nm of torque while the latter produces 114bhp and 260Nm of torque. These engines are paired to a seven-speed and eight-speed automatic units, respectively.