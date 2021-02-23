Jeep Wrangler local-production begins; pre-launch bookings now open

Jay Shah Tuesday 23 February 2021, 20:10 PM

Jeep India has announced that the production of the locally-assembled 2021 Jeep Wrangler has commenced at its manufacturing facility at Ranjangaon. The Wrangler is the second Jeep SUV to roll off the domestic production line and will be launched in India on 15 March 2021.

Alongside the production of the upcoming SUV, the 26 Jeep dealerships across the country have also opened bookings for the Wrangler and the exact prices and specifications of the same are expected to be revealed in the coming month.

Partha Datta, Managing Director, Jeep India, said, “The Jeep Wrangler is the second out of the four localised products we committed to launch in India. We wanted to make the world’s most recognised SUV even more accessible to our Indian customers and we are pleased to be able to meet their aspirations.”

The Wrangler was introduced earlier in India in 2019 via the CBU route. The local assembly is likely to make the off-road oriented SUV affordable for the Indian consumers. The highlights of the Wrangler include the circle-shaped LED headlamps on either side of the front grille with vertical slats, turn indicators and LED DRLs that are placed on the protruded front fenders, and the doors that can be removed completely from the body frame. The Wrangler rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and gets a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate.

Feature wise, the Wrangler is equipped with an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch TFT driver’s display, leather interiors, dual-zone climate control, and remote key access. Since the Wrangler is now manufactured at home, we expect it to be priced strategically.