A regular day at Nissan facility - Magnite sub-four metre SUV production highlights

Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 23 February 2021, 10:09 AM

In the week gone by Nissan India invited us to experience the making of the segment disruptor, the Magnite sub-four metre SUV. As an auto enthusiast, we often wonder as to what it takes to build a good car and here was our opportunity to visit the Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited (RNAIPL) facility in Oragadam, Chennai to witness the production of the Nissan Magnite. The first thing one will notice is a large amount of Renault and Nissan badged cars moving within the premises, after all, the capacity is equally divided between Renault India Private Limited and Nissan Motor India Private Limited.

This time around, Nissan has managed to strike the right chord with the launch of the Magnite compact SUV in India in December 2020. Read below to learn more about our experience at the Nissan Magnite production facility.

Nissan Magnite plant visit briefing

Briefing

There are a predefined set of guidelines that need to be followed before entering the production facility. Therefore, prior to entering the production unit, we were provided with safety helmets, shoes, protective spectacles, and arm sleeves. To avoid accidents due to cellphone use, the facility does not permit mobile phones in the work area. Clearly, safety is a priority at the Nissan facility in India. The factory also has a designated strip in green colour for walking.

Stamping Shop

The first area within the facility was the stamping shop, where all the steel is processed and stamped. Here, we noticed a systematic and simple layout that enables both Nissan and Renault to access various processing sheds. Moreover, it is here where all the spare parts are manufactured, this also includes spare parts for the discontinued models such as the Sunny and the Micra.

Nissan Magnite plant

Post inspection, the parts are passed on to the next process – the body shop. Here, the robots take charge to ensure accuracy of up to 95 per cent while manufacturing these parts. The next in line is the paint shop wherein special care has been taken to keep it dust-free and void of contamination. Once the paint job is complete to the desired standards, the parts are then transferred to the Trim and Chassis line.

Trim and Chassis shop

To minimalise the errors, the robots ensure that the body parts are secured perfectly to the car. As the process is automated with predefined torque levels, the system detects faults or flaws and stops the assembly line with a red indicator flashing over the damaged component. Around the facility, one can also notice designated areas for supplier parts.

Nissan Magnite plant

Moving forward, we come across the powertrain fitting assembly line. This area is dust-proof and pressurised to ensure that the engines are assembled in an error-free manner. Here the engines are also checked and tested for NVH, leaks, timings, and other parameters. It is here that you start seeing the car getting closer to being street-ready.

Final check

Nissan India then commences with the testing of the vehicle on different parameters. On the basis of the random sampling method, selected units of the Nissan Magnite are put through the water wading test, wherein the vehicle is checked for any unexpected leaks within the vehicle’s floor. In case of issues, the entire batch will undergo necessary alterations.

Nissan Magnite plant

Lesser-known facts

The Nissan facility producing a Magnite in less than five minutes. The company has its own rainwater harvesting facility within the plant. The saved water is used in the manufacturing of the Magnite sub-four metre SUV. RNAIPL has an understanding with the Tamil Nadu government for unlimited water supply, however, Nissan chooses to pay a penalty of Rs 750 every month for not utilising the water supply from the government. There Nissan Magnite commands a huge waiting period, however, the company now runs an extra shift to reduce the waiting period considerably.