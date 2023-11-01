All Hyundai cars now upgraded with six airbags as standard

Last month, Hyundai announced that it would upgrade all its cars to have six airbags, and that has finally happened. Each version of every Hyundai car, starting from the base Grand i10 Nios to the Ioniq 5, will now be offered with six airbags.

This is a part of Hyundai’s enhanced safety plans for the Indian market and also makes the base Grand i10 Nios the lowest-priced car that you can buy with six airbags. In this case, it is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Era 1.2 petrol MT which is priced at Rs. 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

As a part of safety upgrades, Hyundai also announced that the latest generation Verna scored five stars in the GNCAP crash test. It further announced that it would voluntarily send three cars from its range for the BNCAP crash test.

Hyundai