Hyundai Alcazar official bookings open; likely to launch this month

Ahead of the official launch, Hyundai India has commenced the bookings for its upcoming three-row SUV – the Alcazar. To be offered with two engine options, six exterior shades, and six/seven-seat configuration, the Alcazar can now be booked at dealerships or on the brand’s online buying platform for an amount of Rs 25,000.

Essentially the elongated version of the Creta, this elder sibling gets a revised front grille, redesigned but similarly positioned LED headlamps, split LED tail lamps connected by the chrome bar, and a silver faux plate at the bottom of both the bumpers.

Inside, the Alcazar just like any other Hyundai is loaded with new and modern features. To begin with, the dashboard and the door pads have the Cognac Brown theme dominated by the large infotainment system with connectivity options, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a Bose stereo system, voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, and eight-way electrically adjustable driver seat. The Alcazar is offered with a six or seven-seat layout with the second-row seats getting one touch tip and tumble function. Other add-ons include side footstep, rear window sunshade, puddle lamps, and front row seatback with retractable table.

The Alcazar will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former will produce 157bhp/191Nm of torque while the latter will have a power output of 113bhp/250Nm. Both the engines are paired to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission with selectable drive modes – Comfort, Eco, and Sport. It is also equipped with three traction control modes – Snow, Sand, and Mud. Upon its launch in the coming weeks, the Alcazar will have to prove its worth against the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500, and the Tata Safari.

