Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Hyundai Alcazar official bookings open; likely to launch this month

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Wednesday 09 June 2021,12:41 PM IST

      Ahead of the official launch, Hyundai India has commenced the bookings for its upcoming three-row SUV – the Alcazar. To be offered with two engine options, six exterior shades, and six/seven-seat configuration, the Alcazar can now be booked at dealerships or on the brand’s online buying platform for an amount of Rs 25,000. 

      Left Rear Three Quarter

      Essentially the elongated version of the Creta, this elder sibling gets a revised front grille, redesigned but similarly positioned LED headlamps, split LED tail lamps connected by the chrome bar, and a silver faux plate at the bottom of both the bumpers. 

      Dashboard

      Inside, the Alcazar just like any other Hyundai is loaded with new and modern features. To begin with, the dashboard and the door pads have the Cognac Brown theme dominated by the large infotainment system with connectivity options, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a Bose stereo system, voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, and eight-way electrically adjustable driver seat. The Alcazar is offered with a six or seven-seat layout with the second-row seats getting one touch tip and tumble function. Other add-ons include side footstep, rear window sunshade, puddle lamps, and front row seatback with retractable table. 

      Second Row Seats

      The Alcazar will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former will produce 157bhp/191Nm of torque while the latter will have a power output of 113bhp/250Nm. Both the engines are paired to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission with selectable drive modes – Comfort, Eco, and Sport. It is also equipped with three traction control modes – Snow, Sand, and Mud. Upon its launch in the coming weeks, the Alcazar will have to prove its worth against the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500, and the Tata Safari.

      Hyundai Alcazar ₹ N/A Onwards
      All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
      Hyundai | Hyundai Alcazar | Alcazar

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      2021 Skoda Octavia specifications, variants, and features revealed

      2021 Skoda Octavia specifications, variants, and features revealed

      By Jay Shah06/09/2021 13:59:52

      2021 Skoda Octavia specifications, variants, and features revealed

      Hyundai Alcazar official bookings open; likely to launch this month

      Hyundai Alcazar official bookings open; likely to launch this month

      By Jay Shah06/09/2021 12:41:01

      Hyundai Alcazar official bookings open; likely to launch this month

      McLaren enters India with three models; prices revealed

      McLaren enters India with three models; prices revealed

      By Jay Shah06/09/2021 10:58:06

      McLaren enters India with three models; prices revealed

      Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder launched in India; priced at Rs 3.54 crore

      Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder launched in India; priced at Rs 3.54 crore

      By Jay Shah06/08/2021 14:55:55

      Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder launched in India; priced at Rs 3.54 crore

      Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched in India; priced at Rs 2.43 crore

      Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched in India; priced at Rs 2.43 crore

      By Jay Shah06/08/2021 13:14:06

      Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched in India; priced at Rs 2.43 crore

      Nissan India introduces subscription plans for select Nissan and Datsun models

      Nissan India introduces subscription plans for select Nissan and Datsun models

      By Jay Shah06/08/2021 10:08:02

      Nissan India introduces subscription plans for select Nissan and Datsun models

      Maruti Suzuki rolls out discount offers for June 2021

      Maruti Suzuki rolls out discount offers for June 2021

      By Jay Shah06/07/2021 12:30:13

      Maruti Suzuki rolls out discount offers for June 2021

      Featured Cars

      Renault Kwid

      Renault Kwid

      ₹ 3.31 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.00 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.92 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Renault Kiger

      Renault Kiger

      ₹ 5.64 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Renault Triber

      Renault Triber

      ₹ 5.48 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda New Octavia

      Skoda New Octavia

      ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Hyundai Alcazar

      Hyundai Alcazar

      ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Skoda Kushaq

      Skoda Kushaq

      ₹ 10.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Jaguar F-Pace 2021

      Jaguar F-Pace 2021

      ₹ 67.00 - 72.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Nissan Leaf EV

      Nissan Leaf EV

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mahindra New Scorpio

      Mahindra New Scorpio

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

      Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

      ₹ 2.43 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

      Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

      ₹ 58.78 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz GLA

      Mercedes-Benz GLA

      ₹ 42.10 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Isuzu MU-X

      Isuzu MU-X

      ₹ 33.23 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Isuzu D-Max

      Isuzu D-Max

      ₹ 16.98 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars

      POPULAR NEWS

      POPULAR REVIEWS

      Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder launched in India; priced at Rs 3.54 crore

      Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder launched in India; priced at Rs 3.54 crore

      1 day ago

      by Jay Shah
      Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched in India; priced at Rs 2.43 crore

      Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched in India; priced at Rs 2.43 crore

      1 day ago

      by Jay Shah
      Nissan India introduces subscription plans for select Nissan and Datsun models

      Nissan India introduces subscription plans for select Nissan and Datsun models

      1 day ago

      by Jay Shah
      Maruti Suzuki rolls out discount offers for June 2021

      Maruti Suzuki rolls out discount offers for June 2021

      2 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      May 2021 car sales: Kia sells 11,050 units; Sonet tops the compact SUV segment

      May 2021 car sales: Kia sells 11,050 units; Sonet tops the compact SUV segment

      2 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Volkswagen Vento Petrol Manual First Drive Review

      Volkswagen Vento Petrol Manual First Drive Review

      1 day ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Hyundai Tucson Diesel 4WD First Drive Review

      Hyundai Tucson Diesel 4WD First Drive Review

      3 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Skoda Superb SportLine First Drive Review

      Skoda Superb SportLine First Drive Review

      3 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Citroen C5 Aircross First Drive Review

      Citroen C5 Aircross First Drive Review

      5 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Diesel First Drive Review

      BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Diesel First Drive Review

      6 days ago

      by Santosh Nair

      All Popular News