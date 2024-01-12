McLaren 750S launched at Rs. 5.91 crore in India

    Recently Viewed
            Friday 12 January 2024,12:06 PM IST

            McLaren India has brought a new supercar to India in the form of the 750S. This 720S successor has been launched in the country at a price tag of Rs. 5.91 crore (ex-showroom). It can be had in both coupe and hardtop convertible body styles.

            On the outside, the performance car from the British automaker features a revised front fascia with sleeker LED headlamps, new DRLs, larger air dams, tweaked wheel arch vents, extended rear deck, and an active rear wing.

            Inside the 750S, the cabin of the supercar is draped in a full Nappa Leather theme. Feature-wise, it comes loaded with an all-digital instrument cluster, eight-inch infotainment system, wireless charger, smartphone connectivity, 360-degree surround camera, and a Bowers and Wilkins-sourced music system.

            Powering the McLaren 750S is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 engine mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox. This motor is tuned to produce a maximum power out of 740bhp and 800Nm of peak torque. In this state of tune, the 750S is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 2.8 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 331kmph.

