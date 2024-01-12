2024 Kia Sonet facelift launched in India at Rs. 8 lakh

Kia India has finally launched the much-awaited Sonet facelift SUV in the country. The compact SUV is available in seven variants at a starting price of Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The deliveries of the same are expected to commence in the coming weeks.

The updated Kia Sonet can be had in seven variants, namely, HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. Then, for the colour options, customers can choose from 11 exterior paint hues including Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Clear White, Pewter Olive, Matte Graphite shade, and Intense Red and Glacier White Pearl with a black roof.

Coming to the features, the new Sonet comes loaded with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, all-digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, powered driver seat, ambient lighting, and automatic climate control. Also on offer are features such as a 360-degree surround camera, air purifier, steering-mounted controls, auto-dimming IRVM, and a Level 1 ADAS suite.

Under the hood, the Kia Sonet is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties are managed by a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DCT unit.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the updated Kia Sonet facelift:

1.2-litre NA petrol engine Prices HTE 5MT Rs. 7.99 lakh HTK 5MT Rs. 8.79 lakh HTK+ 5MT Rs. 9.90 lakh

1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine Prices HTK+ iMT Rs. 10.49 lakh HTX iMT Rs. 11.49 lakh HTX+ iMT Rs. 13.39 lakh HTX 7DCT Rs. 12.29 lakh GTX+ 7DCT Rs. 14.50 lakh X-Line 7DCT Rs. 14.69 lakh

1.5-litre diesel engine Prices HTE 6MT Rs. 9.79 lakh HTK 6MT Rs. 10.39 lakh HTK+ 6MT Rs. 11.39 lakh HTX 6MT Rs. 11.99 lakh HTX+ 6MT Rs. 13.69 lakh HTX 6iMT Rs. 12.60 lakh HTX+ 6iMT Rs. 14.39 lakh HTX 6AT Rs. 12.99 lakh GTX+ 6AT Rs. 15.49 lakh X-Line 6AT Rs. 15.69 lakh

Kia | Sonet Facelift | Kia Sonet Facelift