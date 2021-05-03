Nikhil Puthran Monday 03 May 2021, 19:51 PM

In the year gone by, fuel prices in the country have skyrocketed like never before. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced buyers to look for alternative fuel options. CNG cars have been gaining popularity in the last few years and have witnessed an all-time high demand in the financial year 2020-21 (FY’21). CNG car sales have shot up to 1,71,288 units in FY’21, as compared to 1,14,791 units in FY’20, thereby registering an impressive growth of 49 per cent over the previous year.

The country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki is also the pioneer of CNG technology in India. The company registered 1,48,211 CNG car unit sales in the FY’21 as compared to 1,04,634-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 41.6 per cent growth in sales. Coincidentally, this is also the highest-ever CNG car sale for the company in India.

The Wagon R was the highest-selling CNG model for the company in FY’21. The company sold 60,222 units of the Wagon R CNG, followed by 31,776 units of the Ertiga CNG, 19,442 units of the Eeco CNG, and 18,302 units of the Celerio CNG, in India in the FY’21.