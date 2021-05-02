Honda Cars India registers 9,072 unit sales in India in April 2021

Nikhil Puthran Sunday 02 May 2021, 22:17 PM

Japanese car manufacturer, Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) registered 9,072 domestic unit sales in the country in April 2021. Car sales have once again been affected with certain states either announcing a lockdown or restricting pubic movement due to the second wave of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. Back in April 2020, there was no sale for all car manufacturers as the government had announced a complete lockdown in the country.

In terms of exports, HCIL exported 970 units from its facility in the country last month. Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “The current health calamity has struck the entire nation and at this time nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our countrymen. Of course, it has had an impact on the business and deliveries in the marketplace. Many parts of the country have been on safety related lockdowns in the last couple of weeks and we see this continuing in the month of May, 2021. We are working closely with all our stakeholders and assisting in every possible way to tide through this situation.”

With the further extension on lockdown and restrictions, car sales in India in May 2021 are likely to be affected.