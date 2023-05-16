Maruti Suzuki Wagon R crosses 30 lakh unit sales milestone

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has surpassed 30 lakh unit sales, thus registering a new milestone. The tallboy hatchback was originally introduced back in 1999 and has since spawned across three generations in India.

The Maruti Wagon R is currently available in four variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. The hatchback is offered in nine colours, namely Superior White, Silky Silver, Magma Grey, Gallant Red, Nutmeg Brown, Poolside Blue, Midnight Black, Gallant Red with Midnight Black roof, and Magma Grey with Midnight Black roof.

At the heart of the 2023 Maruti Wagon R are 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre K series petrol engines with an idle start-stop function. These engines are paired with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. Customers can also purchase the CNG version in the 1.0-litre variants, called the Wagon R S-CNG.

Commenting on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Wagon R’s continued success with over 3 million cumulative sales is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of the most iconic Indian hatchbacks. Since its launch, Wagon R has constantly evolved and risen to the pulse of changing customer preferences with class-leading features, design, and performance. Happy to share that the ‘Dil se Strong’ Wagon R has the highest percentage of repeat buyers as 24 per cent of its customers prefer to upgrade to a new Wagon R. The True Tall Boy has consistently featured in the top 10 best-selling cars in India since the last decade and has also held its position as the best-selling passenger vehicle in the country for the last two years.”

