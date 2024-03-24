Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Baleno recalled

Maruti Suzuki has announced a voluntary recall of 16,041 units of Baleno and Wagon R hatchbacks. The automaker suspects a possible defect in a part of the fuel pump motor that may lead to engine stalling or starting issues.

Out of the affected units, 4,190 units are of Wagon R whereas 11,851 units of the Baleno could have been affected. The recall pertains to vehicles manufactured between 30 July, 2019 and 1 November, 2019.

Affected vehicle owners will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops for replacement of the part, free of cost, in due course of time.

The Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine whereas the Wagon R can be had with both 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol mills. Both hatchbacks can be had with CNG alternatives as well.

Maruti Suzuki | Wagon R | Maruti Suzuki Baleno | baleno | Maruti Suzuki Wagon R