Skoda Kodiaq gets a major price cut; variants rejigged

Skoda India has discreetly rejigged the variant lineup of its three-row SUV, the Kodiaq. Previously available in three variants, namely Style, Sportline, and L&K, this flagship SUV can now only be had in the top-spec L&K variant. Along with this, the automaker has also slashed the price of the model by Rs. 2 lakh.

Currently, the Skoda Kodiaq is priced at Rs. 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, no changes have been made to its feature list. It continues to come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, panoramic sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated and heated front seats, three-zone automatic climate control, and a premium sound system.

Under the hood, the Kodiaq employs a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol mill that is tuned to produce 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. The power produced is sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

