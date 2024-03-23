    Recently Viewed
            Citroen eC3 gets zero star Global NCAP safety rating

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 23 March 2024,09:49 AM IST

            The India-made Citroen eC3 has undergone the Global NCAP crash test and scored zero stars in adult occupant protection and one star in child occupant protection. The tested model was equipped with dual front airbags and a seat belt load limiter with reminder.

            The eC3 scored 20.85 points out of a total of 34 points. While the body shell was rated stable, the driver’s and passenger’s chest showed poor protection in the frontal impact test. The protection to the driver’s and passenger’s heads was good and the bodyshell was capable of withholding further loadings.

            Citroen eC3 Right Side View

            With 10.55 points out of a possible 49 points in child occupant protection, the eC3 does not offer ISOFIX anchorages or three-point seatbelts for all passengers. While the side impact showed full protection, it could not prevent impact forward exposure impact for the three-year-old child seat that was fixed using the adult seat belt.

            An official statement from the company said “Stellantis confirms its vehicles comply with all current local market regulations and its commitment to safety with six airbags and additional safety features as standard across products in India during the second half of the year.”

            Citroen eC3
            CitroeneC3 ₹ 12.70 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Citroen CarsUpcoming Citroen Cars
            Citroen | Citroen eC3 | eC3

            All Popular Cars